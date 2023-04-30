Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Voya Financial said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $76.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 1.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 138,621K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is 84.42. The forecasts range from a low of 66.35 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of 76.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 6,704MM, an increase of 13.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,723K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,853K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,286K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,981K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,871K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares, representing a decrease of 29.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 25.90% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,853K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.