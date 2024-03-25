Voya Financial (VOYA) Banks on Segmental Growth Amid Cost Woes

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA is well-poised for growth, driven by strategic acquisitions, favorable retention, improved investment income, stronger surplus income and sufficient liquidity.



VOYA’s earnings are driven by its solid segmental performances across Wealth Solutions, Investment Management and Health Solutions. These businesses are higher-growth, capital-light and higher-return units, boasting the company’s solid presence in the market.



The Wealth Solutions segment is steadily witnessing significant growth on the back of continued strength in underlying business results, higher surplus income, lower credited interest, improved investment income, weaker fee-based margin, a favorable change in deferred acquisition costs, and value of business acquired and lower administrative expenses. In Wealth Solutions, full-service recurring deposits should continue to gain from growth in the corporate markets.



The Investment Management segment should gain from higher investment capital returns due to its overall market performance and improved fee revenues, driven by higher average equity markets and positive net flows.



VOYA is constantly taking strategic steps to ramp up growth in its Investment Management segment. Voya Financial and Allianz Global Investors inked a long-term strategic partnership that added scale and diversification to Voya Investment Management. In addition, Voya Investment Management’s adjusted operating margin is expected to increase 30-32% in 2024.



The Health Solutions segment of the insurer is likely to benefit from growth across all product lines, favorable retention and the positive impacts of the Benefitfocus acquisition.



The company’s capital levels remain strong. As of Dec 31, 2023, the estimated combined RBC ratio was 433%. Voya Financial exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $937 million, which increased 2% year over year. This financial flexibility provides strength to the company. The free cash flow conversion rate remained above 90%. VOYA expects to generate more than $800 million of free cash flow in 2024.



Operational excellence has been helping the company deploy capital for enhancing shareholders’ value. For 2024, the company remains focused on deploying capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends, given the actions taken to reduce debt in 2023. VOYA reaffirmed the EPS CAGR target of 12% to 17% for the three-year period ending in 2024.



The life insurer has been experiencing an increase in expenses due to higher policyholder benefits, interest credited to contract owner account balances, operating costs and interest expenses. If the company doesn't strive to generate revenue growth more than the magnitude increase in expenses, the margin will continue to erode.

Other Industry Players

Other players in the life insurance industry include Manulife Financial Corp MFC, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA and Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF.



Manulife Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 7.01%.



The strength of its Asia business, expanding Wealth and Asset Management business and solid capital position continue to drive Manulife. Its inorganic growth is impressive as this life insurer prudently deploys capital in high-growth, less capital-intensive and higher-return businesses.



Reinsurance Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 24.39%.



Reinsurance Group has been benefiting from an increase in new business volumes, favorable longevity experience, stronger invested asset base, business expansion in the pension risk transfer market and effective capital deployment.



Sun Life’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one, the average being 3.32%.



Sun Life stands to benefit from its strengthening asset management businesses, the scale-up of its U.S. operations and a strong financial position. A solid presence in the Asia market provides higher returns and growth than the North American markets.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.