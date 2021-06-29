Voya Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:VOYA) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

Voya Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:VOYA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Voya Financial has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:VOYA Price Based on Past Earnings June 29th 2021 free report on Voya Financial

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Voya Financial's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 102% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 8.3% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Voya Financial's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Voya Financial's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Voya Financial is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

