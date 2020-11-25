Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VOYA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.45, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $60.45, representing a -5.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.81 and a 103.19% increase over the 52 week low of $29.75.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.35. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.55%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

