Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.24, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $58.24, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $59 and a 58.87% increase over the 52 week low of $36.66.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.1%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOYA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

