Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.11, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $66.11, representing a -6.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.98 and a 21.39% increase over the 52 week low of $54.46.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.54. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.38%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the voya Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

