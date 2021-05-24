Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.47, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $66.47, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.68 and a 59.52% increase over the 52 week low of $41.67.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.67. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.02%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOYA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

