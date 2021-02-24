Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $59.17, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.43 and a 98.89% increase over the 52 week low of $29.75.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.52%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOYA Dividend History page.

