Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VOYA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.58, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $51.58, representing a -19.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.81 and a 73.38% increase over the 52 week low of $29.75.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.97. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.06%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOYA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VOYA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VOYA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 30.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VOYA at 1.76%.

