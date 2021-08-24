Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VOYA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.56, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOYA was $64.56, representing a -8.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.68 and a 42.93% increase over the 52 week low of $45.17.

VOYA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). VOYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.75. Zacks Investment Research reports VOYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.36%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

