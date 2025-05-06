Voya Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $139 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Voya Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $1.969 billion from $2.051 billion last year.

Voya Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.969 Bln vs. $2.051 Bln last year.

