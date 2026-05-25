Voya Financial Grows Earnings Across All 3 Business Segments

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) is probably not a household name, but it is workplace name for millions of employees who get their benefits or retirement plans through the company.

One of the largest providers of benefits and investment plans, Voya has shown repeatedly that it can grow earnings, widen its profit margins, and push its cash back to stockholders. With more than $1 trillion in combined assets under management and administration, Voya does periodically surprise investors, but its track record indicates it is both a smooth earner and consistent compounder.

For investors with a longer horizon, Voya’s priority for capital returns may be a solid alternative to Wall Street’s daily darlings chasing the hype economy.

All 3 Business Segments Delivered Growth

Voya operates in three primary segments: retirement, investment management, and employee benefits. The company’s retirement business is the anchor, serving employers who offer workplace savings plans and millions of American workers who enroll in them. The company’s investment management handles assets for both institutional clients and retail investors. The employee benefits segment provides group life insurance, disability coverage, and other products, such as hospital indemnity and accident coverage.

Each of these three segments finished strong in the first quarter. Net income available to common shareholders came in at $165 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, representing a 23% jump compared with the year-ago period. Adjusted operating earnings of $214 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, rose 13% year-over-year and above expectations. By stripping out investment gains and other items, operating earnings can show a clearer picture of the health of an insurance and retirement company.

The growth was broad-based. Retirement pre-tax adjusted operating earnings rose slightly to $209 million. Investment management climbed more than 12% to $46 million. But the standout was the company’s employee benefits segment, which surged to $63 million from $46 million, a 37% gain year-over-year.

The jump was particularly striking thanks to the margin it achieved. The trailing 12-month adjusted operating margin in employee benefits improved to 14.7% from a remarkably thin 2.7% a year earlier. Better underwriting discipline and favorable claims experience drove the gains.

Overall, the trailing 12-month net revenue at the company climbed to $4.62 billion from $4.08 billion, a sign of durable gains that can lead to earnings predictability and more value over time.

Capital Returns Remain a Core Strength

Voya is also aggressive in its capital returns. In the first quarter alone, the company gave back $200 million to shareholders, $150 million through share repurchases and $44 million in common dividends.

The board also authorized another $150 million in buybacks to be completed during the second quarter of 2026, while declaring a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share.

For Voya, the returns were more of the same. The company generated $775 million of excess capital in 2025, up 19% from the prior year, and returned $374 million to shareholders in buybacks and dividends. At the same time, it delivered more than $1 billion in pre-tax adjusted operating earnings for the year.

Wall Street Sees Limited Near-Term Upside

Even with all the positives, the situation gets a bit more complicated for investors. Wall Street broadly likes Voya, but much of its value has already been priced in.

The 11 analysts following the company give Voya an overall Moderate Buy recommendation, with eight listing it as a Buy, two marking it a Hold, and one suggesting a Sell.

The average 12-month price target is $88.40, up only about 10% above current prices. Analysts already know the stock is good, which means much of that goodness is likely already reflected in its price.

Risks and Growth Constraints Remain

There are also risks worth acknowledging. Like others in the financial sector, Voya's business is sensitive to interest rates, equity market performance, and broader economic conditions. And given its businesses, Voya is not without surprises.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, for example, the company was unexpectedly hit hard by higher claims in its health solutions segment, resulting in a pre-tax, adjusted operating loss for the segment. And in the fourth quarter of 2025, while earnings per share grew year over year, the stock missed analyst expectations and retreated.

There is also the question of growth. Retirement is a large, stable business, but not a fast-growing one. Assets are expanding, but not quickly in all areas. Client assets in the retirement business reached $780 billion at the end of the quarter, up 12% from a year earlier. Some of that growth was driven by market performance, but it was also driven by $65 million in net inflows. Investment management oversaw $353 billion in assets under management, up only slightly compared with $345 billion a year earlier.

A Quality Company at a Fair Price

Voya is clearly a well-managed and financially sound operation. It has a clear capital return story and an appealing exposure to a societal push for long-term retirement savings. For investors who want a financial services company with steady earnings growth, disciplined buybacks, and a modest but reliable dividend, Voya should be on the list.

But it’s not now a bargain. And like others in its corner of the sector, it can be prone to bumps. That’s worth understanding before the next quarterly report gives the stock another nudge.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.