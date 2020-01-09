Voya Financial explores sale to insurance groups - FT

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc VOYA.N is exploring a sale that could value the U.S. retirement and insurance plan provider at $10 billion or more, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The company held talks with interested companies late last year including insurer AIG AIG.N, asset manager Principal Financial Group PFG.O and life insurance and retirement plan provider Prudential Financial PRU.N, according to the report.

Voya Financial, AIG, Principal Financial Group and Prudential Financial did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

