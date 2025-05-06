VOYA FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $VOYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

VOYA FINANCIAL ($VOYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.58 by $0.57. The company also reported revenue of $294,000,000, missing estimates of $1,973,586,168 by $-1,679,586,168.

VOYA FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

VOYA FINANCIAL insiders have traded $VOYA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TREVOR OGLE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,882 shares for an estimated $435,072 .

. TONY D OH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,386 shares for an estimated $180,906.

VOYA FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of VOYA FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VOYA FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOYA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

