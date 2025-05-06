VOYA FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $VOYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

VOYA FINANCIAL ($VOYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.58 by $0.57. The company also reported revenue of $294,000,000, missing estimates of $1,973,586,168 by $-1,679,586,168.
VOYA FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
VOYA FINANCIAL insiders have traded $VOYA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TREVOR OGLE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,882 shares for an estimated $435,072.
- TONY D OH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,386 shares for an estimated $180,906.
VOYA FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of VOYA FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KELLY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 3,994,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,679,787
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,622,116 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,914,580
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,359,433 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,569,773
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,340,694 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,845,425
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,287,332 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,229,616
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,027,464 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,720,347
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 976,529 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,169,605
VOYA FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOYA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
