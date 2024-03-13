Voya Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOYA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.42, changing hands as high as $70.53 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOYA's low point in its 52 week range is $62.79 per share, with $77.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.