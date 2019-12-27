Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.7% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.2, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHD was $8.2, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.48 and a 20.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

