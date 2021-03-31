Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IHD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHD was $7.95, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.36 and a 53.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.17.

