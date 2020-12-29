Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.33, the dividend yield is 9.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHD was $7.33, representing a -11.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.32 and a 60.75% increase over the 52 week low of $4.56.

