Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.58, the dividend yield is 10.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHD was $6.58, representing a -20.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.32 and a 44.3% increase over the 52 week low of $4.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

