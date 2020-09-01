VOYA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.96, changing hands as low as $50.49 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOYA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.75 per share, with $63.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.96.

