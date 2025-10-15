Voya Boosts Bet on Bonds With $9.3 Million BND Buy

Key Points

Added 126,532 shares in BND, an estimated $9.32 million trade based on the quarterly average price

The transaction represents a 0.9% change in the fund’s reportable assets under management for the quarter.

Post-trade stake: 1,935,848 shares valued at $144.03 million

BND now accounts for 13.89% of 13F AUM, making it the fund’s 2nd-largest holding

On October 09, 2025, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. disclosed the purchase of 126,532 shares of BND, estimated at $9.32 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 126,532 additional shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) during the quarter. The transaction was valued at $9,316,966. The fund now holds 1,935,848 shares in BND.

What else to know

The increased stake in BND brings the position to 13.89% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

VV (Vanguard Large-Cap ETF): $212,202,112 (20.5% of AUM)

BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF): $144.03 million (13.9% of AUM)

VEU (Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF): $101.80 million (9.8% of AUM)

USIG (iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF): $45,560,981 (4.4% of AUM)

SPTL (SPDR Portfolio Long term Treasury ETF): $45.52 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of October 8, 2025, shares were priced at $74.28, up 0.32% for the year; the one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 was -14.13 percentage points BND’s annualized dividend yield was 3.79% as of October 9, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 374.4 B Dividend Yield (TTM) 3.79% Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $74.28 1-Year Price Change 6.1%

Company snapshot

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is one of the largest fixed income ETFs, offering investors comprehensive access to the U.S. investment-grade bond market. The fund tracks a broad, investment-grade, taxable U.S. bond index and invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds included in the index.

Its portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities over one year, selected through a sampling process to closely match the index's risk and return characteristics.

BND serves institutional and retail investors seeking broad, cost-efficient access to the U.S. fixed income market.

Foolish take

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) continues to attract institutional interest as investors seek stability and income in an uncertain rate environment. The bond fund's broad reach across the U.S investment-grade bond market gives it unique appeal in times where equities are choppy amidst U.S China trade tensions and yields remains elevated.

BND's offering spans over 11,000 securities, blending U.S Treasuries, corporates and mortgage backed bonds into one of the most diversified fixed income portfolios available. Its current yield near 3.8 offers steady income while maintaining credit quality and moderate duration risk. For Voya advisors, building exposure through a low-cost and transparent vehicle such as BND shows a deliberate focus on resilience and disciplined asset allocation.

While short-term rate movements can influence bond prices, BND's scale and efficient structure marks a dependable core holdings for both institutional and retail portfolios. As markets shift toward a lower-rate outlook, BND stands out as a practice way to capture broad bond exposure and steady total returns over time.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings to the SEC.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend income an investment pays, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating value added or subtracted by active management.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Investment-Grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies, typically BBB/Baa or higher.

Sampling Process: A portfolio construction method where a subset of securities is selected to closely match an index’s characteristics.

Mortgage-Backed Securities: Bonds secured by a pool of home mortgages, with payments passed to investors.

Asset-Backed Securities: Bonds backed by pools of financial assets, such as loans or receivables, other than mortgages.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Reportable Assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those reported in a 13F filing.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a particular security or fund.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

