Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IAE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IAE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAE was $9.28, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.62 and a 57.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

