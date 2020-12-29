Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IAE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IAE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.92, the dividend yield is 9.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAE was $8.92, representing a -0.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.96 and a 71.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

