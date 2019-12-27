Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IAE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.57, the dividend yield is 10.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IAE was $8.57, representing a -10.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.54 and a 8.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IAE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.