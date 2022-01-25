VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is VOXX International's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of November 2021 VOXX International had US$12.3m of debt, an increase on US$7.03m, over one year. However, it does have US$21.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$8.84m.

NasdaqGS:VOXX Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

How Strong Is VOXX International's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, VOXX International had liabilities of US$220.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$36.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$21.2m as well as receivables valued at US$133.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$102.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since VOXX International has a market capitalization of US$250.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, VOXX International also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Sadly, VOXX International's EBIT actually dropped 4.5% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VOXX International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. VOXX International may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, VOXX International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While VOXX International does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$8.84m. The cherry on top was that in converted 162% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$27m. So we are not troubled with VOXX International's debt use. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that VOXX International insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

