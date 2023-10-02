VOXX International Extends Employment Agreement Of CEO Pat Lavelle; Names Loriann Shelton CFO

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corp. (VOXX) has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Pat Lavelle through February 28, 2025. The company also announced that Loriann Shelton, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will also become Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2024. Shelton will also retain her current responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Shelton will replace Michael Stoehr, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As of March 1, 2024, Stoehr will transition to the role of Senior Vice President and Treasurer, continuing to support banking relationships, M&A activities, cash management, insurance and companywide product procurement.

