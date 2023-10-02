News & Insights

Markets
VOXX

VOXX International Extends Employment Agreement Of CEO Pat Lavelle; Names Loriann Shelton CFO

October 02, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corp. (VOXX) has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Pat Lavelle through February 28, 2025. The company also announced that Loriann Shelton, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will also become Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2024. Shelton will also retain her current responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Shelton will replace Michael Stoehr, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As of March 1, 2024, Stoehr will transition to the role of Senior Vice President and Treasurer, continuing to support banking relationships, M&A activities, cash management, insurance and companywide product procurement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOXX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.