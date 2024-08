(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corp. (VOXX), an electronics company, announced on Tuesday that its Board has unanimously elected Ari Shalam as chairman to succeed John Shalam, who has stepped down and become chairman emeritus.

Both Ari Shalam and Beat Kahli were appointed as co-vice chairman in July 2022.

Kahli will remain as vice chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.