VOXX International Corporation Reveals Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.4 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $28.1 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.4% to $143.1 million from $191.9 million last year.

VOXX International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.4 Mln. vs. $28.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $143.1 Mln vs. $191.9 Mln last year.

