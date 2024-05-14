VOXX International Corporation Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$21.0 million, or -$0.90 per share. This compares with -$18.1 million, or -$0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.8% to $108.1 million from $136.5 million last year.

VOXX International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

