VOXX International Corporation Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$9.27 million, or -$0.40 per share. This compares with -$10.74 million, or -$0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to $91.66 million from $111.93 million last year.

VOXX International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

