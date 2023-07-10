VOXX International Corporation Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$10.7 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$6.5 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $111.9 million from $128.7 million last year.

VOXX International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$10.7 Mln. vs. -$6.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.45 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $111.9 Mln vs. $128.7 Mln last year.

