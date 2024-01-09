VOXX International Corporation Profit Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $8.4 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $135.3 million from $143.1 million last year.

VOXX International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.2 Mln. vs. $8.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q3): $135.3 Mln vs. $143.1 Mln last year.

