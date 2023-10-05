VOXX International Corp - (VOXX) Price Target Increased by 34.97% to 10.75

The average one-year price target for VOXX International Corp - (NASDAQ:VOXX) has been revised to 10.75 / share. This is an increase of 34.97% from the prior estimate of 7.96 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.29 to a high of 15.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.06% from the latest reported closing price of 7.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in VOXX International Corp -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOXX is 0.08%, a decrease of 32.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 8,970K shares. The put/call ratio of VOXX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 2,924K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXX by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 429K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXX by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 292K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXX by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 279K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 47.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXX by 74.50% over the last quarter.

VOXX International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VOXX International Corporation has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.