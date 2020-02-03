VOXX Buys Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corp. (VOXX) announced the acquisition of Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. in a deal valued at $16.5 million. Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of safety electronics.

VSHC provides a wide variety of safety-oriented electronics, including turn signal switches, lighting products, obstacle sensing systems, cruise control systems, camera systems, specialized harnessing, and other related components.

VOXX expects VSHC to add approximately $28.0 million in net revenue and approximately $3.0 million in EBITDA, on an annualized basis.

