voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shareholders have endured a 53% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) share price is a whole 53% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 6.9%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that voxeljet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years voxeljet saw its revenue shrink by 0.5% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 9% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:VJET Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

Take a more thorough look at voxeljet's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

voxeljet provided a TSR of 4.5% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for voxeljet (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

We will like voxeljet better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

