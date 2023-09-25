Voxeljet Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - voxeljet AG (VJET) Monday said it has decided to initiate a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company.

Voxeljet has engaged BNP Paribas Securities Corp. as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells International LLP as legal advisor to assist in the exploration of strategic alternatives, which may include a full range of strategic, business, and financial alternatives, including, but not limited to, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, strategic partnerships, or other transactions.

Voxeljet provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.