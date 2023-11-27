Voxeljet AG - ADR (VJET) Price Target Increased by 9.85% to 3.04

The average one-year price target for Voxeljet AG - ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) has been revised to 3.04 / share. This is an increase of 9.85% from the prior estimate of 2.77 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.01 to a high of 3.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voxeljet AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VJET is 0.00%, a decrease of 74.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.99% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 20K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voxeljet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

voxeljet is a global innovator and technology driver for advanced 3D printing solutions in industrial production environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art binder-jet components and seamlessly integrated into partially or fully automated production environments, our 3D production systems are sustainably shifting the economic parameters and possible applications of additive manufacturing in the industry. We have unique advantages across the entire process chain. Our process is highly efficient and in scales that are unparalleled worldwide.

