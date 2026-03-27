Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from the latest reported closing price of $6.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vox Royalty. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 16.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOXR is 0.20%, an increase of 34.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 37,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Partners holds 11,758K shares representing 17.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 98.30% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 3,152K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 35.89% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 1,562K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 1,401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CDC Financial holds 1,265K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

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