Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) Price Target Increased by 23.89% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 23.89% from the prior estimate of $5.76 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from the latest reported closing price of $5.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vox Royalty. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 268.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOXR is 0.07%, an increase of 72.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.34% to 28,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Partners holds 12,131K shares representing 17.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 97.73% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 1,562K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 0.60% over the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,415K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 1,401K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 726K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 70.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 199.31% over the last quarter.

