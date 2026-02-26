Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $7.65 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.50% from the latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vox Royalty. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOXR is 0.15%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 38,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Partners holds 11,758K shares representing 17.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 98.30% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 3,152K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOXR by 35.89% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 1,562K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 1,401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CDC Financial holds 1,265K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

