Vox Royalty receives first royalty revenues from Castle Hill, Bulong royalties

Vox Royalty (VOXR) announced the receipt of its first royalty revenues from its Castle Hill and Bulong gold royalties in Western Australia, from operating partners Evolution Mining (CAHPF) and Black Cat Syndicate. Additionally, the Company anticipates inaugural royalty revenues from its Otto Bore gold royalty in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025 from Northern Star Resources (NESRF). Castle Hill – Rayjax Deposit: On Castle Hill, Vox holds a A$40/oz gold royalty, plus a net milestone payment of A$2,000,000, triggered at 140,000oz of cumulative gold production. Vox also holds an uncapped 2% realised production royalty over the Kunanalling tenure which surrounds Castle Hill, payable post 75,000oz of gold production from the Castle Hill royalty tenure. On November 22, 2024, Vox received inaugural royalty revenue from Evolution related to gold production from the Rayjax gold deposit on mining lease M15/1831. Ore from Rayjax is processed via the Mungari mill, which is undergoing a capacity expansion from 2Mtpa to 4.2Mtpa as part the ongoing A$250M Mungari 4.2 Project expansion project. Vox acquired the Castle Hill royalty as part of a larger portfolio of four Australian royalties on May 14, 2024. Bulong – Myhree Deposit: Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over key areas of the Bulong Mining Centre, including the high-grade Myhree and Boundary gold deposits. On December 3, 2024, Vox received first royalty revenue from Black Cat related to gold produced for Q3 2024 from the Myhree gold deposit and processed via a tolling arrangement at the Nortons Gold Fields Paddington Mill. Black Cat has progressed Myhree from discovery in 2018 to first gold dore production in 2024, over an accelerated 6-year timeline. Otto Bore: Vox holds a 2.5% NSR on cumulative production between 42,000 – 100,000 ounces at Otto Bore. Based on operator correspondence, Vox expects receipt of first royalty revenue from Otto Bore in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025, based on cumulative production to date relative to the 42,000-ounce royalty payability hurdle. According to Northern Star, Otto Bore is a satellite open pit operation located ~10km north of Northern Star’s 6Mtpa capacity Thunderbox Mill, mined by way of conventional truck and shovel operations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VOXR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.