Is Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vox Royalty Corp. is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vox Royalty Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOXR's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VOXR has returned about 17.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 6.4%. This means that Vox Royalty Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Yara International ASA (YARIY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.2%.

For Yara International ASA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vox Royalty Corp. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9% so far this year, so VOXR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Yara International ASA, however, belongs to the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved -3% so far this year.

Vox Royalty Corp. and Yara International ASA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

