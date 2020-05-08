VOX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.70, changing hands as high as $89.36 per share. Vanguard Communication Services shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOX's low point in its 52 week range is $66.51 per share, with $100.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.