Vow Green Metals Bolsters Stake in Biocarbon Facility

October 28, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

Vow Green Metals AS (DE:9G5) has released an update.

Vow Green Metals has strengthened its industrial collaboration with Vardar AS by acquiring an additional 8% stake in a large-scale biocarbon production facility at Hønefoss. This NOK 10 million transaction enhances their partnership, positioning the facility as one of Europe’s largest with a significant CO2 abatement potential. The move aligns with Vow Green Metals’ strategy to spearhead the green transition in hard-to-abate industries.

