Vow ASA Sees Revenue Growth and Positive EBITDA

November 26, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA reported a 5% increase in revenues to NOK 267.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, along with a positive EBITDA margin of 6.9% after a challenging year. The company highlights its successful cost reduction strategies and a strong order backlog of NOK 1,103 million, signaling a promising outlook with the growing cruise market and expanding contract opportunities. Additionally, Vow secured a NOK 250 million rights issue to enhance liquidity and support future growth.

