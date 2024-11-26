Vow ASA Sees Revenue Growth and Positive EBITDA

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA reported a 5% increase in revenues to NOK 267.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, along with a positive EBITDA margin of 6.9% after a challenging year. The company highlights its successful cost reduction strategies and a strong order backlog of NOK 1,103 million, signaling a promising outlook with the growing cruise market and expanding contract opportunities. Additionally, Vow secured a NOK 250 million rights issue to enhance liquidity and support future growth.

