Vow ASA Secures Major Cruise Ship Equipment Deal

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vow ASA has reached an agreement with a European shipyard to supply advanced equipment for multiple cruise ships, with the contract expected to be worth approximately NOK 500 million. The deal is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the year, positioning Vow as a key player in the cruise industry’s transition towards sustainable solutions.

For further insights into SSHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.