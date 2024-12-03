News & Insights

Vow ASA Secures Major Cruise Ship Equipment Deal

December 03, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA has reached an agreement with a European shipyard to supply advanced equipment for multiple cruise ships, with the contract expected to be worth approximately NOK 500 million. The deal is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the year, positioning Vow as a key player in the cruise industry’s transition towards sustainable solutions.

