Vow ASA Advances with Major Rights Issue Approval

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vow ASA has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for its prospectus related to a fully underwritten rights issue on the Oslo Stock Exchange, involving 166.67 million offer shares and 9.91 million new shares to settle underwriting fees. The largest shareholder, DNB Bank ASA, has committed to a lock-up agreement as part of this financial maneuver, which aims to bolster Vow’s market presence with its innovative waste-to-resource technologies.

For further insights into SSHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.