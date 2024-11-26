News & Insights

Vow ASA Advances with Major Rights Issue Approval

November 26, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for its prospectus related to a fully underwritten rights issue on the Oslo Stock Exchange, involving 166.67 million offer shares and 9.91 million new shares to settle underwriting fees. The largest shareholder, DNB Bank ASA, has committed to a lock-up agreement as part of this financial maneuver, which aims to bolster Vow’s market presence with its innovative waste-to-resource technologies.

