Voucher firm Pluxee targets low double-digit sales growth until 2026

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 10, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

By Stephanie Hamel and Dagmarah Mackos

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Pluxee, the voucher and benefits unit of French food caterer Sodexo EXHO.PA, targets organic revenue growth in a low double-digit percentage rate until 2026, aided by technology investments and targeted acquisitions in what it called an "attractive and vastly underpenetrated market".

Pluxee on Wednesday outlined its strategy and financial targets for 2024 and the medium term ahead of its Capital Markets Day event later on the same day, and before its expected listing on Euronext Paris on Feb. 1, pending a vote by shareholders.

Sodexo, and especially its voucher business, has benefited from the cost-of-living crisis as employers look for ways to support staff without hiking wages. The group last April announced a plan to spin off and list the unit in 2024 to capitalise on its recent strong performance.

Pluxee CEO Aurélien Sonnet said in a statement that the company would build on this momentum through "talent, investment in technology and data, and a disciplined and targeted M&A approach".

Pluxee said it planned to invest 10% of revenues on average until 2026, with an emphasis on technology.

For 2024, the company targets low double-digit organic sales growth and an at least stable recurring margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), after absorbing standalone costs.

It aims to improve the recurring EBITDA margin to about 37% by 2026, while sustaining profitable revenue growth.

Pluxee, which provides employers with vouchers for their staff to redeem in third-party businesses, operates in 31 countries and has recorded double-digit growth in recent years driven by its meal, food and gift benefits.

It reported a revenue of 266 million euros ($291 million) for its fiscal first quarter, up 19.7% organically from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

