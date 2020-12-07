Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election

ACCRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Polls opened in Ghana on Monday for what could be a tight race between the two major parties, with President Nana Akufo-Addo aiming to beat former president John Mahama in their third head-to-head.

