Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election

Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

ACCRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Polls opened in Ghana on Monday for what could be a tight race between the two major parties, with President Nana Akufo-Addo aiming to beat former president John Mahama in their third head-to-head.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Christophe Van Der Perre Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

