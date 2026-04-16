A Voting Member of the FOMC Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud -- and It Should Terrify Wall Street

Key Points

Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have excelled over the long term, they may be entering a period of heightened volatility.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack offered a blunt assessment of U.S. inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising interest rates might be a death knell for a historically expensive stock market.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Over the last century, no asset class has come close to matching or surpassing the annualized return of stocks. But just because the average annual return of stocks is higher than that of bonds, commodities, and real estate, it doesn't mean the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) avoid pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets.

Getting from Point A to B is often a bumpy ride -- and we may be entering a period filled with potholes.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Based on a recent 17-word statement from a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the 12-person body, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy -- investors have reason to worry.

One member of the FOMC just said the quiet part out loud

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack outlined her views on upholding the Fed's dual mandate of stabilizing prices and maximizing employment. Said Hammack,

I can foresee scenarios where we would need to reduce rates... if the labor market deteriorates significantly. Or I could see where we might need to raise rates if inflation stays persistently above our target.

These final 17 words leave the door wide open for the FOMC to reverse its rate-easing cycle and begin raising interest rates.

While Hammack has previously stated that her desire is to leave the federal funds target rate (the overnight lending rates between financial institutions) unchanged for an extended period, the U.S. inflation rate may not cooperate with this wish. The prevailing inflation rate has been above the Fed's long-term target of 2% for 60 consecutive months (five years), and trailing 12-month inflation in March jumped 90 basis points from the previous month to 3.3% -- its highest level in two years.

The longer the Iran war persists, and liquid petroleum shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is constrained, the more likely it is that inflation will force the Fed's hand.

A rate hike could be a death knell for a historically pricey stock market

Although rate hikes aren't typically rally killers on Wall Street, a 180 from the FOMC may very well be a death knell for a historically expensive stock market.

The S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio, also known as the Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (CAPE Ratio), has averaged a little above 17 when back-tested to January 1871. For the better part of the last seven months, the Shiller P/E has spent its time bouncing between 39 and 41, marking the second-highest multiple in history, behind the months leading up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

S&P 500 Shiller PE Ratio hits 2nd highest level in history 🚨 The highest was the Dot Com Bubble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lx634H7xKa -- Barchart (@Barchart) December 28, 2025

The primary reason stock valuations have remained elevated is excitement about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). However, Wall Street has been counting on lower interest rates to drive otherworldly investments in AI data centers and infrastructure. If interest rates were to rise, as Hammack has stated is a possibility, it would very likely make the stock market's AI-driven rally highly vulnerable to downside.

Although nothing is set in stone, at least one voting member of the FOMC recognizes the precarious position the central bank finds itself in. If rates do rise, it could spell a quick end to Wall Street's bull market.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.